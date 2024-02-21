Former Michigan State football LB Max Bullough joining Notre Dame coaching staff

A former Michigan State football team captain is joining the Notre Dame coaching staff. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Irish are naming Max Bullough as their new Linebackers Coach.

Bullough playing in 53 games as a Spartan, recording 299 tackles, eight sacks and three interceptions while being named to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2013. Bullough worked as a graduate assistant for Notre Dame last season.

