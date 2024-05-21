Former Michigan State football kicker commits to transfer to Charlotte

A former Michigan State football kicker is on the move. Nearly a month after entering the transfer portal, Stephen Rusnak has committed to transfer to Charlotte.

Rusnak will have two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. Rusnak played in nine games over his career at MSU, but entered the portal after starting kicker Jonathan Kim returned for another season.

