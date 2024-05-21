Former Michigan State football kicker commits to transfer to Charlotte
A former Michigan State football kicker is on the move. Nearly a month after entering the transfer portal, Stephen Rusnak has committed to transfer to Charlotte.
Rusnak will have two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. Rusnak played in nine games over his career at MSU, but entered the portal after starting kicker Jonathan Kim returned for another season.
Signed and Sealed… #NinerNation
Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/4835bTPBTf
— Stephen Rusnak (@stephenrusnak) May 21, 2024
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.