Former Michigan State football S Jaden Mangham commits to Michigan
Well, I’m sure Michigan State football fans will react well to this news. On Friday, safety Jaden Mangham committed to bitter rival Michigan.
While this one stings a little, it should be noted that the Spartans landed Mangham’s replacement earlier today, with UCF safety Nikai Martinez coming aboard.
