Former Michigan State football IOL Kevin Wigenton II commits to Illinois

Michigan State football is losing a veteran lineman to a conference rival. On Wednesday, Kevin Wigenton II announced that he is committing to Illinois.

Wigenton entered the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 27. He started six games at right guard for the Spartans in 2023.

Wigenton will head to Illinois with two years of eligibility.

