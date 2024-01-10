Former Michigan State football head coach Nick Saban retiring

One of, if not the greatest, college football head coaches of all time is set to retire, according to reports. Saban, 72, will retire having won seven National Championships.

Saban served as Michigan State’s head coach from 1995 to 1999, and has always talked very good about MSU and East Lansing. He compiled a 34-24-1 record while at the helm of Michigan State.

After MSU, he went on to coach at LSU before a legendary run at Alabama.

