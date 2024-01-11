Former Michigan State football head coach Mark Dantonio congratulates Nick Saban on retirement

Before he became a Hall of Fame head coach for Michigan State football, Mark Dantonio was the defensive backs coach, at Michigan State, under Nick Saban, years before Saban would go on to win seven national titles out of the SEC.

Nick Saban is now retiring from coaching, and Mark Dantonio sent a nice message to his former mentor on social media on Thursday morning:

Congrats to @AlabamaFTBL Nick Saban on his recent retirement. 5 years learning from the Best. Thankful for everything he taught me. #TheGOAT pic.twitter.com/KOrJQcRErN — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) January 11, 2024

