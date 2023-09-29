Former Michigan State football HC Mel Tucker tells MSU he plans to file lawsuit

Michigan State football fired head coach Mel Tucker for cause on Wednesday following a bombshell USA TODAY report that was released on Sept. 9 outlined a sexual harassment complaint made about Tucker from sexual assault survivor and advocate Brenda Tracy.

Now, Mel Tucker has officially informed the University that he intends to file a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Tucker was still owed $79-million on his contract.

