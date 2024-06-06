Former Michigan State football DT Simeon Barrow staying at Miami

After some recent speculation was floating around about former Michigan State football captain and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow jumping from Miami, where he committed this spring, over to Missouri, Barrow put those rumors to rest on Thursday, affirming his commitment to the Hurricanes on social media.

You can see his statement below:

There’s been a lot of assumptions and rumors about my stance with Miami. I am a Miami Hurricane and concentrating on working hard and this team! Let’s get it!🙌🏾🧡💚 @CanesFootball — SB ll 💭 (@BarrowSimeon) June 6, 2024

