Former Michigan State football DT Naquan Jones makes Tennessee Titans roster

Naquan Jones was a solid defensive lineman throughout his career with Michigan State. Unfortunately, Jones was not able to get drafted into the NFL, but that didn’t stop the former Spartan from carving out a career for himself in the league.

Jones latched on with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and has eclipsed 40 tackles and 3.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Now, Jones has once again made the active roster for the Titans after a great training camp.

BREAKING: DT Naquan Jones has made the #Titans 53 man roster, per league source. That's my understanding. A 3rd year DL out of @MSU_Football, Jones recently returned from an injury and quickly reminded the coaching staff of his worth. Jones can rush the passer + stuff the run. pic.twitter.com/TUwqBXCQKL — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) August 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire