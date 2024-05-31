Former Michigan State football DT Simeon Barrow rumored to be jumping to another team

Former Michigan State football captain and defensive tackle broke a lot of hearts when he opted to transfer out of East Lansing for Miami this offseason.

But, it seems like that trip to Florida will be short-lived, as 247Sports has reported that Barrow and Miami are on the rocks, with rumors that Barrow may jump ship to Missouri now.

Things are currently up in the air with transfer defensive lineman Simeon Barrow and Miami, sources tell @GabyUrrutia247 and me for @247sports. Barrow, one of the top spring portal d-linemen, committed to Miami earlier this month. Some more info here: https://t.co/WSxbeywrsI pic.twitter.com/K2VOHL2eEE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 31, 2024

