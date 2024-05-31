Advertisement

Former Michigan State football DT Simeon Barrow rumored to be jumping to another team

andrew brewster
·1 min read

Former Michigan State football captain and defensive tackle broke a lot of hearts when he opted to transfer out of East Lansing for Miami this offseason.

But, it seems like that trip to Florida will be short-lived, as 247Sports has reported that Barrow and Miami are on the rocks, with rumors that Barrow may jump ship to Missouri now.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire