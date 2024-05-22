Former Michigan State football DL Dashaun Mallory signs with the Chicago Bears

Michigan State football lost Dashaun Mallory back in December of 2022 after three seasons with the Spartans. Mallory subsequently ended up at Arizona State for one season, where he had his best season yet, resulting in Wednesday’s news that he has signed a contract with the Chicago Bears.

Mallory was solid for MSU during his time in East Lansing, but he took things to another level at ASU, doubling his tackles-for-loss numbers and producing five more total tackles in one season with the Sun Devils than he did in three years in East Lansing.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire