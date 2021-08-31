Former Michigan State football DL Malik McDowell makes Browns’ roster

Malik McDowell has done something very few people in this world could do, and that is going five years without playing a snap of football and then making an NFL roster. McDowell just accomplished that feat.

In a remarkable comeback story, Malik McDowell will be returning to the football field this season with the Cleveland Browns.

After a three year career in East Lansing, McDowell was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. An ATV accident and multiple off the field issues resulted in McDowell not playing a single down in Seattle.

Mentioned Takk McKinley making the #Browns' roster earlier but how about Malik McDowell? Former second-rounder for the #Seahawks, who was injured in an ATV accident in 2017 and never played for Seattle, is on Cleveland's roster. Amazing. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2021

McDowell is getting a second chance at an NFL career, and hopefully it is something that he will take full advantage of.

