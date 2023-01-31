Former Michigan State football DL Jalen Hunt transferring to Houston

After three seasons with Michigan State football, former 3-star defensive lineman Jalen Hunt decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal back in December. On Monday, he announced that he has found his new home and will be transferring to Houston to play for the Cougars.

Hunt recorded 17 tackles in his three years for the Spartans.

Time for a new beginning…🤫 pic.twitter.com/XNteYbdm6u — Jay “Pops” Hunt9️⃣9️⃣ 🔛🔝🔜 (@Begreatjay99) January 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire