Former Michigan State football defensive end Bai Jobe commits to Kansas in transfer portal

Another former Spartan has found a new home in the transfer portal.

Former Michigan State edge rusher Bai Jobe has transferred to Kansas, according to a social media post from his trainer Sean Cooper. Jobe has four years of eligibility remaining after he redshirted as a freshman at MSU in 2023.

Jobe appeared in just one game for Michigan State as a true freshman, making a pair of tackles in the nonconference loss to Washington before sitting out the rest of the season to preserve his redshirt status. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Jobe had two tackles in 11 snaps in his lone appearance.

Jobe was Michigan State's highest-rated recruit in the 2023 class, the final recruiting class assembled by former head coach Mel Tucker. Jobe was the top recruit in the state of Oklahoma, the No. 9 edge rusher and the 54th-best player in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. Jobe, a native of Senegal, originally committed to Michigan State over Alabama and Oklahoma.

Jobe and fellow four-star defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe, the two highest-rated recruits in 2023, both entered the portal as MSU's transfer departures since the end of the 2023 season climbed over a dozen. Jalen Thompson was the freshman pass rusher who saw the most action in 2023 and received second-team reps in the Spring Showcase earlier in April. Two other four-star 2023 recruits, quarterback Sam Leavitt (now at Arizona State) and former junior college offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock (now at Arkansas), also have left the Spartans.

Meanwhile, veteran defensive linemen Simeon Barrow and Derrick Harmon both announced they would be officially leaving the Spartans, with Harmon heading to Oregon and Barrow going to Miami (Florida).

