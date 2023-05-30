Former Michigan State football DB AJ Kirk has found transfer destination

Cory Linsner

AJ Kirk made the decision to transfer away from the Michigan State program earlier this offseason, looking to find a new home to redefine his game at. Kirk was a member of MSU’s 2021 recruiting class.

Kirk has officially found that home, making the move to transfer to Jones College, a community college in Ellisville, Mississippi.

