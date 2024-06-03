Former Michigan State football DB transferring to Jacksonville State

Malcolm Jones, a former 3-star recruit in Michigan State football’s 2022 recruiting class, has found a new home. Jones announced on social media on Monday that he is committed to transfer to Jacksonville State.

Jones played in eight games last season as a redshirt freshman.

𝕄𝕖 𝕧𝕤 𝕞𝕖 . pic.twitter.com/3d05O2muJw — Malcolm Jones (@mapp_302) June 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire