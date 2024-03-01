Former Michigan State football DB coach gets defensive coordinator job

Jim Salgado was a member of the Michigan State coaching staff during the 2023 football season, coming in as a cornerback’s coach. Previous to MSU, Salgado was a longtime assistant with the Buffalo Bills. Salgado joined the Washington Commanders staff following MSU’s season last year.

Now, according to a report from ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Salgado is being hired as the new defensive coordinator at the University of Louisiana.

Former longtime Bills assistant coach Jim Salgado, who spent last season working with the Commanders, accepted the defensive coordinator job at the University of Louisiana. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire