Advertisement

Former Michigan State football DB coach gets defensive coordinator job

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Jim Salgado was a member of the Michigan State coaching staff during the 2023 football season, coming in as a cornerback’s coach. Previous to MSU, Salgado was a longtime assistant with the Buffalo Bills. Salgado joined the Washington Commanders staff following MSU’s season last year.

Now, according to a report from ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Salgado is being hired as the new defensive coordinator at the University of Louisiana.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire