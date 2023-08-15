Former Michigan State football DB Michael Gravely has new home

Michael Gravely Jr. was a member of Mel Tucker’s first recruiting class at Michigan State in 2021. Gravely came to the Spartans as a 3-star prospect from Cleveland, Ohio, attending Euclid High School.

Unfortunately, in his first season in East Lansing, an off the field issue forced the Cleveland native to leave the program without ever playing a game in the green and white.

Now, Gravely is looking to get his football career back on track, and will attend the College of Dupage this fall, a junior college in the NJCAA.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire