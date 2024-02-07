Former Michigan State football commit LB Jadyn Walker flips to USC

Back in September, Michigan State football landed a big in-state commitment from 3-star linebacker Jadyn Walker. On Wednesday, he walked back that commitment, officially, signing with USC to join their 2024 recruiting class.

Walker is the No. 1,110 ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class, so perhaps not the biggest blow to the 2024 MSU class, but it is a tough loss as Walker is from Portage, Michigan and was a top-20 player in the state.

2024 MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL COMMITMENT TRACKER

