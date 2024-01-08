Former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Mark Dantonio stands above any coach in Michigan State football in terms of wins, with 110 total, the most ever at MSU by a head coach, surpassing names like Duffery Daugherty, Biggie Munn, and George Perles.

For his efforts, which included three Big Ten titles and two Big Ten Coach of the Year awards, Mark Dantonio is set to be inducted into the College Football of Fame class as part of the 2024 class.

Congratulations, Coach! Mark Dantonio, @MSU_Football’s All-Time Winningest Coach will join the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2024 Class!#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/5M82IrNK7S — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) January 8, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire