Former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio shares his favorite 25 plays

Cory Linsner
·8 min read

Mark Dantonio is a fan favorite in East Lansing, and rightfully so, bringing the Michigan State program back to excellence. Throughout his 12 year tenure as the head man at MSU, there have been a lot of memories that Dantonio and his team’s have made.

Michigan State on BTN’s Twitter account asked the former head man what 25 plays were his favorite, and he obliged, revealing and reflecting on his favorite plays over his tenure:

25. Lewerke to London

The Spartans took down Michigan in Ann Arbor, 14-10.

24. Cook to Mumphrey completes the comeback

Michigan State trailed Baylor 41-21, before coming back and winning the Cotton Bowl, 42-41.

23. Brian Hoyer connects with Devin Thomas

An early memory, Hoyer connects with Thomas for the third time in MSU’s 35-31 win over Penn State in 2007.

22. A trio of rushing TDs

Edwin Baker, Le’veon Bell and Jeremy Langford all had big games against Michigan in their time.

21. Keyshawn and BJ have big games against Wisconsin

Keyshawn Martin and BJ Cunningham led the charge for MSU against Wisconsin in 2011.

20. Isaiah Lewis pick 6

Isaiah Lewis sealed Michigan State’s win over Michigan in 2011 with a pick 6.

19. Brett Swenson's GW field goal

Swenson was good from 44-yards out to propel Michigan State to a 25-24 win over Wisconsin in 2008.

18. 4th down stop vs Iowa

Adam Decker stuffed Shonn Greene on 4th and 1 to seal a 16-13 win over Iowa in 2008.

17. Mike Sadler's fake punt

Mike Sadler executed a fake punt perfectly against Iowa in 2013.

16. Javon Ringer's long TD in Ann Arbor

Javon Ringer scampered his way to the Spartans first win in Ann Arbor since 1990.

15. Dantonio's first bowl win

In the third overtime of the 2012 Outback bowl, MSU secured Coach Dantonio’s first bowl win in East Lansing after blocking a game tying field goal attempt by Georgia.

14. Demetrius Cox INT in Big Ten Title

Demetrius Cox had a huge (and miraculous) interception in the 2015 Big Ten championship game.

13. -48 rushing yards

In what was probably the most dominating defensive performance of his tenure, Dantonio’s 2013 defense held Michigan to -48 rushing yards.

12. Larry Caper's OT touchdown

Larry Caper capped off MSU’s 2009 overtime win against Michigan with a 25-yard TD scamper.

11. Hoyer to White

Back to MSU’s 2008 win in Ann Arbor, Brian Hoyer hit Blair White across the middle for a long TD pass.

10. Cook to Lippett to take the lead

The go ahead, game winning touchdown to win the 100th Rose Bowl was a Connor Cook TD pass to Tony Lippett.

9. Marcus Rush blocks FG

Marcus Rush blocked a Baylor field goal to help Michigan State complete a Cotton Bowl comeback for the ages.

8. Hail Mary knocks off Wisconsin

Michigan State completed their win over No. 6 ranked Wisconsin with a Kirk Cousins to Keith Nichol Hail Mary pass.

7. Langford seals Big Ten title

Jeremy Langford put MSU up two scores to win a Big Ten championship in 2013.

6. Michael Geiger beats OSU

Michael Geiger drilled a game winning field goal inside of the Horseshoe.

5. Little Giants

The first iconic moment of the Dantonio tenure came when a fake field goal knocked off Notre Dame.

4. Rangers: Mission 4:10

All that needs to be said: Trouble with the snap.

3. LJ Scott wins 2015 Big Ten championship

LJ Scott would not be denied, scoring the game winning touchdown over Iowa in the last minute of the game.

2. Denicos Allen 4th down stop

Denicos Allen had a huge fourth down stop to secure a Big Ten championship win over Ohio State.

1. Kyler Elsworth secures Rose Bowl victory

Kyler Elsworth secured the Rose Bowl victory with his huge fourth down stop.

