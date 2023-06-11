Former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio shares his favorite 25 plays

Mark Dantonio is a fan favorite in East Lansing, and rightfully so, bringing the Michigan State program back to excellence. Throughout his 12 year tenure as the head man at MSU, there have been a lot of memories that Dantonio and his team’s have made.

Michigan State on BTN’s Twitter account asked the former head man what 25 plays were his favorite, and he obliged, revealing and reflecting on his favorite plays over his tenure:

25. Lewerke to London

The Spartans took down Michigan in Ann Arbor, 14-10.

24. Cook to Mumphrey completes the comeback

No 2⃣4⃣: Comeback complete‼️ Connor Cook finds Keith Mumphery (@GeorgiaBoi25) for the game-winning TD in the 2015 @CottonBowlGame. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/il1wrTSzyy — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) May 31, 2023

Michigan State trailed Baylor 41-21, before coming back and winning the Cotton Bowl, 42-41.

23. Brian Hoyer connects with Devin Thomas

No. 2⃣3⃣:@bhoyer7 and Devin Thomas hook up for the third time in eventual 2007 win vs. Penn State. pic.twitter.com/vuzrrj8YdF — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) May 31, 2023

An early memory, Hoyer connects with Thomas for the third time in MSU’s 35-31 win over Penn State in 2007.

22. A trio of rushing TDs

No. 2⃣2⃣: The first collection on the countdown, this one some big @MSU_Football TD runs vs. Michigan. 😤@E_Baker4 x @LeVeonBell x @JeremyLangford pic.twitter.com/Q6jsCpRJoQ — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) May 31, 2023

Edwin Baker, Le’veon Bell and Jeremy Langford all had big games against Michigan in their time.

21. Keyshawn and BJ have big games against Wisconsin

No. 2⃣1⃣: Spoiler: This isn't the last time the 2011 win vs. Wisconsin shows up on this list. 😉 Here, it's Keshawn Martin's two TDs, and @BjCunningham_03's big 4th-down TD. pic.twitter.com/x0VpTIOjN3 — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) May 31, 2023

Keyshawn Martin and BJ Cunningham led the charge for MSU against Wisconsin in 2011.

20. Isaiah Lewis pick 6

Isaiah Lewis sealed Michigan State’s win over Michigan in 2011 with a pick 6.

19. Brett Swenson's GW field goal

No. 1⃣9⃣: Brett Swenson splits the uprights in the final seconds to send @MSU_Football past Wisconsin in 2008. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PqrjP8MvP5 — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) May 31, 2023

Swenson was good from 44-yards out to propel Michigan State to a 25-24 win over Wisconsin in 2008.

18. 4th down stop vs Iowa

No. 1⃣8⃣: Adam Decker stuffs Shonn Greene on 4th-and-1 to seal @MSU_Football's 2008 win vs. Iowa.🚫 pic.twitter.com/NJym0JyleN — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) May 31, 2023

Adam Decker stuffed Shonn Greene on 4th and 1 to seal a 16-13 win over Iowa in 2008.

17. Mike Sadler's fake punt

No. 1⃣7⃣: Mike Sadler keeps it for the first down in @MSU_Football's 2013 win at Iowa. 💚 pic.twitter.com/sFtpvrqsQv — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) May 31, 2023

Mike Sadler executed a fake punt perfectly against Iowa in 2013.

16. Javon Ringer's long TD in Ann Arbor

No. 1⃣6⃣: Javon Ringer's long TD run in @MSU_Football's 2008 victory at Michigan, its first win in Ann Arbor since 1990. pic.twitter.com/678dOWSCDw — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) May 31, 2023

Javon Ringer scampered his way to the Spartans first win in Ann Arbor since 1990.

15. Dantonio's first bowl win

No. 1⃣5⃣:@MSU_Football blocks the FG in 3OT to beat Georgia, 33-30, in the 2012 Outback Bowl. pic.twitter.com/5mNDaJhSDL — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) May 31, 2023

In the third overtime of the 2012 Outback bowl, MSU secured Coach Dantonio’s first bowl win in East Lansing after blocking a game tying field goal attempt by Georgia.

14. Demetrius Cox INT in Big Ten Title

No. 1⃣4⃣: Demetrious Cox (@i_AM_SEVEN7) reels in the @MSU_Football INT in the 2015 @B1Gfootball title game. 😱 pic.twitter.com/VO5h4qecXr — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) May 31, 2023

Demetrius Cox had a huge (and miraculous) interception in the 2015 Big Ten championship game.

13. -48 rushing yards

No. 1⃣3⃣: MINUS-48 YARDS RUSHING⁉️ 😲 It's time to spotlight the dominant D in @MSU_Football's 2013 blowout vs. Devin Gardner and Michigan. 👇 pic.twitter.com/l7lhsNCgnY — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) May 31, 2023

In what was probably the most dominating defensive performance of his tenure, Dantonio’s 2013 defense held Michigan to -48 rushing yards.

12. Larry Caper's OT touchdown

No. 1⃣2⃣: Larry Caper (@Lcaper_22) ends it in OT to give @MSU_Football consecutive wins over Michigan for the first time since 1967. pic.twitter.com/IBXhIplBdf — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) May 31, 2023

Larry Caper capped off MSU’s 2009 overtime win against Michigan with a 25-yard TD scamper.

11. Hoyer to White

No. 1⃣1⃣: Brian Hoyer (@bhoyer7) hits Blair White (@_BlairWhite) to get things started in the 2008 win at Michigan. 💥 pic.twitter.com/LsdeNaserr — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) May 31, 2023

Back to MSU’s 2008 win in Ann Arbor, Brian Hoyer hit Blair White across the middle for a long TD pass.

10. Cook to Lippett to take the lead

The go ahead, game winning touchdown to win the 100th Rose Bowl was a Connor Cook TD pass to Tony Lippett.

9. Marcus Rush blocks FG

No. 9⃣:@M_Rush44 blocks the Baylor FG, and @Tony_Lippett14 levels the K (😱) to set up @MSU_Football's GW TD drive in the @CottonBowlGame. pic.twitter.com/bcPDkGEeRX — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) June 2, 2023

Marcus Rush blocked a Baylor field goal to help Michigan State complete a Cotton Bowl comeback for the ages.

8. Hail Mary knocks off Wisconsin

Michigan State completed their win over No. 6 ranked Wisconsin with a Kirk Cousins to Keith Nichol Hail Mary pass.

7. Langford seals Big Ten title

Jeremy Langford put MSU up two scores to win a Big Ten championship in 2013.

6. Michael Geiger beats OSU

No. 6⃣: Michael Geiger (@4kicks_n_giggs) nails it to send @MSU_Football to an unforgettable walk-off win at Ohio State. 🙌 (Also: No matter how many times we see it, @darienAharris' reaction never gets old.) pic.twitter.com/pLvD2gDGeu — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) June 2, 2023

Michael Geiger drilled a game winning field goal inside of the Horseshoe.

No. 5⃣: It's 𝙇𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝙂𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙨 time! 💚 pic.twitter.com/wbjbsuo8JZ — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) June 2, 2023

The first iconic moment of the Dantonio tenure came when a fake field goal knocked off Notre Dame.

4. Rangers: Mission 4:10

No. 4⃣: Trouble with the snap 🎙️

Rangers: Mission 4:10

Surrender Cobra 🐍 However you refer to it, it's time for @jaywatts3's iconic TD to send @MSU_Football to a dramatic 2015 win at Michigan. pic.twitter.com/R3d6t5fbuT — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) June 2, 2023

All that needs to be said: Trouble with the snap.

3. LJ Scott wins 2015 Big Ten championship

No. 3⃣:@ljscott_03, simply, wouldn't be denied on one of the most clutch drives in @MSU_Football history. 😤💪 pic.twitter.com/Wj6boqsqum — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) June 2, 2023

LJ Scott would not be denied, scoring the game winning touchdown over Iowa in the last minute of the game.

2. Denicos Allen 4th down stop

No. 2⃣: Denicos Allen (@D_ALLEN_28)‼️ The former @MSU_Football LB's 4th-down stop vs. Braxton Miller in the 2013 @bigten title game is forever impressive. 😲 pic.twitter.com/4lRiTYfkUC — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) June 2, 2023

Denicos Allen had a huge fourth down stop to secure a Big Ten championship win over Ohio State.

1. Kyler Elsworth secures Rose Bowl victory

Kyler Elsworth secured the Rose Bowl victory with his huge fourth down stop.

