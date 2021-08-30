Former Michigan State football CB Darqueze Dennard placed on IR
Darqueze Dennard’s season is over after being placed on IR by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday afternoon. It is unknown at this time what injury he has suffered.
Dennard was a standout cornerback at Michigan State from 2010-2013 before getting drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dennard spent 2014-2019 with the Bengals before signing a one year deal with the Atlanta Falcons this past season, and most recently signing with the Arizona Cardinals.
Spartan nation is sure to wish Dennard a speedy recovery.