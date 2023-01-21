Former Michigan State football assistant Ron Burton has new home

Ron Burton was a strong and loyal member of Michigan State’s coaching staff for the better part of a decade. Burton joined coach Mark Dantonio’s staff in 2013, and was retained for the first two years of Mel Tucker’s tenure in East Lansing all as a defensive line coach.

Following the 2021 season, Tucker and Burton agreed to part ways, and Burton made the move to Oxford, Ohio, to coach the Miami University Redhawks.

Now, Burton has found a new home, linking up with Kevin Wilson at Tulsa. Burton will serve as the defensive line coach and assistant head coach for the Golden Hurricanes of Tulsa.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire