Former Michigan State CB commit eyes fall visit with Florida football

Florida football’s recruiting staff is not resting on its laurels just yet despite a top-three prospect class for the 2024 cycle. While the list of current high school players committed to the Gators is nearly full, there is still some room to accommodate a few more top recruits.

Four-star cornerback Jamari Howard, a former Michigan State Spartans commit out of Miami (Florida) Central, recently spoke with Swamp247’s Blake Alderman about the Orange and Blue along with his plans to get back to Gainesville this fall.

“Right now my top six should be Florida State, Florida, Penn State, Rutgers, Maryland, and Michigan State too,” he told Alderman.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound defensive back has made three prior visits to campus so far — with a fourth at the end of July getting canceled. He plans on making up for that lost time sometime this fall.

“I don’t know any games I may take an unofficial visit to Florida yet, but I know I will for sure take an official visit there. I plan on taking some official visits probably in September and then maybe after the season. I don’t have any official visits set though, but I will for sure be taking some to Florida State and Florida.”

The main point of contact between the Gators and the Sunshine State product has been cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.

“Coach Raymond, I love Coach Raymond. He talks to me every day. He makes sure I am straight and makes sure I am doing the right thing. Training right, eating right, just living right.”

As for when the high school senior plans on making his final decision, he is showing no haste in the process.

“I am not really sure yet. It will probably be later though. Like, closer to the signing day in December. I thought I would be able to do this a lot earlier, but it’s tough. So I just want to make sure I take my time.”

Howard is ranked No. 111 overall and No. 12 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 124 and 15, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has FSU in the lead with a 30.8% chance of signing him, followed by MSU (21.6%), Rutgers (14.0%) and Miami (7.9%).

