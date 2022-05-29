Former Michigan State basketball walk-on Peter Nwoke transferring to Southern Indiana

Peter Nwoke spent one season with Michigan State basketball as a preferred walk-on, but he will now be heading just a few hours away to Southern Indiana. Nwoke announced the news on Twitter on Sunday.

Like many preferred walk-on additions to college basketball rosters, Nwoke came in to see if he could earn himself a scholarship with the Spartans. That bet might not have panned out, but now Nwoke will be able to prove himself with Southern Indiana.

Projecting the 2022-23 Michigan State basketball rotation following Max Christie news

