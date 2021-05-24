  • Oops!
Ex-Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling arrested in connection with fatal shooting

Chris Cwik
Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in Chelsea, Michigan, according to Miriam Marini of the Detroit Free Press. 

Appling, 29, was reportedly involved in a shooting Saturday that left a 66-year-old man dead. Appling was named a suspect following the shooting, and was arrested Monday.

Police say Appling and the victim got into a verbal argument that resulted in Appling reportedly firing multiple shots before fleeing the scene. Appling was arrested in Chelsea. Police reportedly recovered a gun during the arrest. 

Keith Appling was a standout at Michigan State

From 2010-14, Appling was a standout guard at Michigan State. His finest year with the team came during the 2012-13 season, when Appling averaged 13.4 points and 3.3 assists. 

Following his time at Michigan State, Appling played one season in the NBA. He appeared in five games with the Orlando Magic in 2016, averaging 1.2 points.

