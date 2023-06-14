Former Michigan State basketball star Cassius Winston comes back to campus

Michigan State basketball hosted the Tom Izzo Basketball Camp in East Lansing this past week, teaching the next generation of basketball players. As a special treat to campers, Izzo had a very special guest come back and speak to the campers, and that is former captain and All-American Cassius Winston.

S/o to @cassiuswinston for stopping by camp today! 💚 pic.twitter.com/yFN3ZYlJJe — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) June 13, 2023

