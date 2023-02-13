Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling pleads guilty to second-degree murder

On Monday, former Michigan State basketball star point guard Keith Appling pleaded guilty to second-degree murder along with a firearm charge in the shooting of a Detroit man in 2021.

According to prosecutor Kym Worthy, Appling, 31, pleaded guilty in Wayne County Circuit Court to one count each of second-degree murder and felony firearms in the killing of Clyde Edmonds.

