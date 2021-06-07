Ex-Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling faces murder charge in shooting death of family member

Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling faces a first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a family member, prosecutors announced Monday.

Detroit Police previously named Appling a suspect in the May 22 killing of 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds, his mother's cousin. On Monday, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Appling faces charges of first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

He will be arraigned at a later date, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Appling's 28-year-old girlfriend, Natalie Brooks Bannister, will also be charged with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of lying to a peace officer in the case.

Keith Appling, a former Spartans standout, faces four felony counts including first-degree murder in the shooting death of his mother's cousin. (Robin Alam/Getty Images)

Police allege argument escalated into deadly violence

According to police, Appling got into an argument with Edmonds over a handgun at a Detroit residence around 7:10 p.m. on May 22. Police say that the argument turned physical and that Appling fired multiple shots at Edmonds. Police found Edmonds on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says that Bannister was behind the wheel of a car as she and Appling allegedly fled the scene of the shooting. She later lied to investigators about what happened, according to prosecutors.

Keith Appling's troubles since standout career at MSU

Appling has a criminal record including a 2020 drug charge after police say they found 19 grams (a "golf-ball sized" amount) of heroin in his possession during a traffic stop. Appling pleaded guilty and served 18 months probation in that case. He also accepted a plea deal and served one year in jail in 2017 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Appling, 29, played four seasons at Michigan State from 2010-14 before a brief stint in the NBA with the Orlando Magic during the 2015-16 season. He arrived at Michigan State as Michigan's Mr. Basketball and led the Spartans in scoring as a junior.

