Former Michigan State basketball PG Foster Loyer goes off

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Foster Loyer made the decision this past offseason to transfer from the Michigan State basketball program. Loyer ended up making the decision to head to the state of North Carolina to play for the Davidson Wildcats.

Loyer has found himself a comfortable role in the starting lineup with the Wildcats, and is starting to showcase his skills at the point guard position.

In a game against Northeastern, Loyer went absolutely nuts, scoring a career-high 35 points on 10-for-18 shooting, 8-of-12 being from beyond the 3-point line.

Spartan fans will be cheering on Loyer and the Wildcats as his season progresses.

