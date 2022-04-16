Former Michigan State basketball high profile commit Emoni Bates to transfer from Memphis
The saga of Emoni Bates as a college basketball player continues. On Saturday, Joe Tipton of On3 Sports reported that Bates will transfer from Memphis after just one season.
Bates was originally a high profile recruit for Michigan State basketball before de-committing and joining Memphis. Bates was long considered to be one of the best NBA prospects in recent history, but after a disappointing season with Memphis, that has been in doubt, with some draft experts unsure if he’d even be a first round pick after questions have arisen around his athleticism and decision-making ability.
