Former Michigan State basketball guard Pierre Brooks II announces transfer to Butler
Back on March 29, Michigan State basketball guard Pierre Brooks II announced his transfer from Michigan State basketball. On Sunday, Brooks announced where he will be heading: Butler.
This should be a good fit for Brooks, who is a talented player and showed some promise in flashes for the Spartans.
Brooks averaged 3.6 points per game last year for the Spartans in 14.3 minutes per game.
