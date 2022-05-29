Former Michigan State basketball guard Rocket Watts commits to Oakland via transfer portal

Rocket Watts is coming home. After a disappointing, injury-riddled season with Mississippi State, former Michigan State basketball guard Rocket Watts is returning to his home state and committing to Oakland via the NCAA transfer portal.

There was a time where Rocket Watts looked like the heir apparent for the Spartans before he was asked to adapt to a point guard role out of necessity. After a disappointing season trying to play point guard, Watts looked for a fresh start with Mississippi State but was saddled with a hip injury throughout the season and only averaged 4.4 points per game, a career-low for him.

I think Oakland is a great fit for Watts to come in and try to be the aggressive, speedy guard he was in his first year with MSU.

