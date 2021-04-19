Former Michigan State basketball forward Thomas Kithier transferring to Valparaiso

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read

Former Michigan State basketball player Thomas Kithier announced he will transfer to Valparaiso.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward from Clarkston averaged 2.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 10.8 minutes a game this season as a junior, starting 14 times. He shot 65% from the field and had a plus-18 plus/minus.

Kithier last week became the third Spartan player to enter the transfer portal since their season ended and the second to find a new home after an NCAA tournament loss to UCLA to finish 15-13. Junior guard Jack Hoiberg transferred to Texas-Arlington, while sophomore guard Rocket Watts has yet to finalize a destination. Junior Aaron Henry also announced his plans to enter the NBA draft, leaving MSU coach Tom Izzo with one open scholarship after the inbound transfer of point guard Tyson Walker from Northeastern.

Kithier has two years to play with the COVID-19 waiver and will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer at Valparaiso, which finished 10-18 overall and 7-11 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-Michigan State basketball forward Thomas Kithier off to Valparaiso

