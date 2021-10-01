Former Michigan State basketball F Marquise Gray named head basketball coach at Flint Beecher

Marquise Gray was an integral part of Tom Izzo’s Michigan State teams during the mid-2000s. Gray appeared in 138 games and starting in 50 of those from 2005-2009.

As a senior, Gray helped lead Michigan State to the 2009 Final Four, and now he will be given the opportunity to lead his own team.

Gray has been promoted and given the role as head basketball coach at Flint Beecher High School. Gray was an all-state athlete at Beecher before his time in East Lansing.

Spartan fans will be wishing Gray the best of luck as he embarks on his journey as a basketball coach.

