Former Michigan State basketball commit Emoni Bates enters transfer portal

Michigan native and basketball phenom Emoni Bates is on the move again.

Bates, a star at Ypsilanti Lincoln and then Ypsi Prep, announced Saturday via social media that he was transferring from Memphis basketball. He chose Memphis last spring after initially committing to play Michigan State basketball.

“I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger," Bates' Instagram post read. "Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Memphis Tigers guard Emoni Bates drives past Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton during their second round NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

His name has not officially been added to the transfer portal, a source told the Free Press. Though he was one of the youngest freshmen in the league, AAC coaches had him tabbed for the league's preseason second-team. But Bates struggled with the Tigers, averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, while shooting 38.6% from the field, and playing in just 18 out of the team's 33 games.

A smooth-shooting 6-foot-9 forward, Bates was the 2020 National Gatorade Player of the Year and has long been considered a future NBA lottery pick. He scored 24.6 points per game last season at Ypsi Prep, created by his father, before reclassifying and entering college a year early. As a high school sophomore, he led Ypsilanti Lincoln to the Division 1 state title, its first in school history.

