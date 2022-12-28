Former Michigan State basketball coach to call MSU, Buffalo game Friday

A familiar face is going to be back at the Breslin Center on Friday for the Spartans game against Buffalo. Former assistant coach Dane Fife will be back at the Breslin Center to be the color commentator for Michigan State’s game against the Bulls on the Big Ten Network’s broadcast.

Fife was an assistant coach on Tom Izzo’s bench for 10 seasons from 2011-2021, helping lead the Spartans to 2 final fours, 4 Big Ten regular season championships and 4 Big Ten tournament championships.

The BTN analyst for MSU-Buffalo on Friday: none other than @CoachDaneFife — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) December 28, 2022

