Former Michigan State basketball C Thomas Kithier suffers career ending injury

Thomas Kithier’s basketball career appears to be over. The Valparaiso 5th-year senior suffered a back injury that will end his collegiate basketball career.

BREAKING – Thomas Kithier suffered a career-ending back injury and will not play for @ValpoBasketball in 2022-23. Kobe King was granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA and will play for the Beacons this season. More at #TheVictoryBell. https://t.co/61FEjwpRbh — Paul Oren (@NWIOren) August 11, 2022

Kithier started his career at Michigan State, playing from 2018-2021 with Michigan State before transferring to Valparaiso for the 2021-22 season.

In his Michigan State career, Kithier averaged 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game over his 86-game career. In one season at Valpo, Kithier averaged 10.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 22 games.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire