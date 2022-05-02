Former Michigan State basketball C Julius Marble commits to Texas A&M

Michigan State basketball lost a key member to its frontcourt this offseason when Julius Marble made the decision to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. The decision was made more for personal reasons, with Marble wanting to be closer to his hometown of Dallas and his family. Marble spent three years in East Lansing, where he averaged 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds, and was set to be a starter at the center spot for the 2022-23 season.

Marble has made his decision, after taking a visit to Oklahoma and Texas A&M, he will be committing to Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies.

I want to Thank God for putting me in this position I would also like to thank my Mother, Chanler, Bob, Chris, Rich, Coach Buzz and the entire Staff. It’s been a long three years but I’m ready to come home!

I’d like to announce that I’ll be committing to Texas A&M!

Gig ‘Em pic.twitter.com/AyhJsGXORq — Julius Marble II (@julius_marble) May 2, 2022

