Former Michigan State basketball big man Nick Ward signs with Vancouver Bandits of CEB League

From 2016-19, Nick Ward was a vital member of the Michigan State basketball team, before he started his pro career that has seen him play in the G-League, Israel, Turkey, Spain, and recently, he has been a fixture of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Ward last played in the Canadian Elite Basketball League with the Ottawa Blackjacks, but now, he will be joining the Vancouver Bandits, who announced his signing this week:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire