Former Michigan star Taylor Lewan dunks on Ohio State after Fox shares time of The Game

It needs no explanation, build-up, or additional fanfare. It’s Ohio State vs. Michigan on a gray, cold November Saturday. There’s really no love lost between the two programs, and Michigan winning this past fall seems to have riled up the maize and blue “faithful” even more.

Take one former Wolverine offensive lineman Taylor Lewan for example. Despite Michigan not being able to get the best of the Buckeyes for a decade, he’s brazen and ready to gloat about Michigan finally taking care of business last fall.

When Fox shared a graphic advertising the annual grudge match, Lewan couldn’t help himself and decided to throw a little shade at Buckeye Nation.

Ohio state fans just sick knowing it’s gonna happen again. https://t.co/NsmGyEDvFp — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) May 16, 2022

Michigan fans, players, and coaches sure did a lot of talking through the deepest valley in the rivalry’s history for their program, and now that they actually won one, it seems the talk has gotten even louder.

But, have no fear, Kirk Herbstreit is on the case too. He decided to issue a challenge to Lewan and ask him to be a celebrity picker for the game and face the music.

Ohio State vs. Michigan was always going to be a hoot regardless. With all of the back and forth and renewed energy from the maize and blue sideline, you can bet that it’ll be more entertaining than ever to watch what happens in the lead-up to November 26.

