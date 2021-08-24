Former Michigan star released by Kansas City Chiefs in training camp

It was supposed to be a fresh start for the former first-round NFL draft pick, but now Taco Charlton is, again, looking for a new home.

Charlton went in the opening round of the 2017 NFL draft when he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys. However, he never quite rounded into form and requested a release in 2019, which was granted by Jerry Jones’ prolific franchise. Claimed off of waivers that same year, Charlton finished the season with Miami, but the Dolphins waived him before the 2020 season.

But the champs came calling.

Fresh off winning the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Charlton, and he was a key reserve until he first sprained his LCL in Week 6 and ultimately fracturing his leg in Week 9. Though he’s now healthy and ready to go, Charlton was a training camp casualty, as the Chiefs announced his release on Monday.

We have released the following players:

DE Taco Charlton

DB Will Parks

G Bryan Witzmann We waived the following players:

LB Riley Cole

QB Anthony Gordon pic.twitter.com/eoLh8u74cU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 23, 2021

As he enters his fifth year in the NFL, Charlton will once again be looking for a new home. The good news is that he put some good work on tape in 2020 and assuredly won’t be a free agent for long.

