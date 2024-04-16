Former Michigan star, current staffer Denard Robinson arrested for OWI in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 17: Denard Robinson #16 of the Michigan Wolverines looks for running room during a first quarter run while playing the Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 17, 2012 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Former University of Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) early Monday morning, Ann Arbor police confirmed.

The 33-year-old current U-M assistant director of player personnel was taken into custody after being involved in a single-vehicle crash at E. Eisenhower Parkway and S. State in Ann Arbor, around 3 a.m.

Charges will be determined based on the toxicology results.

Robinson played quarterback for Michigan from 2009-2012, setting 11 records and was an All-American for the Wolverines. After Michigan, he was switched to running back and played four nondescript seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 20: Denard Robinson #16 of the Michigan Wolverines drops back to pass during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 20, 2012 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Spartans 12-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

On March 16, U-M's recently appointed defensive line coach, Greg Scruggs, was also arrested for OWI in Ann Arbor. He later resigned on March 21 after being suspended indefinitely.