Former Michigan star, current staffer Denard Robinson arrested for OWI in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Former University of Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) early Monday morning, Ann Arbor police confirmed.
The 33-year-old current U-M assistant director of player personnel was taken into custody after being involved in a single-vehicle crash at E. Eisenhower Parkway and S. State in Ann Arbor, around 3 a.m.
Charges will be determined based on the toxicology results.
Robinson played quarterback for Michigan from 2009-2012, setting 11 records and was an All-American for the Wolverines. After Michigan, he was switched to running back and played four nondescript seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
On March 16, U-M's recently appointed defensive line coach, Greg Scruggs, was also arrested for OWI in Ann Arbor. He later resigned on March 21 after being suspended indefinitely.