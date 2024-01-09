Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions breaks silence after Wolverines win national title

Although he's no longer part of the Michigan football team, former staffer Connor Stalions reveled in the Wolverines capping their unbeaten season with a victory in Monday night's CFP national championship game.

The central figure in the sign-stealing scandal that broke midway through the 2023 season resigned his post as an off-field analyst and deactivated his account on the social media site X (formerly Twitter) in the wake of an NCAA investigation.

But after Michigan trounced Washington 34-13 in the title game, Stalions broke his silence and reactivated his account to post an animated image celebrating the Wolverines' victory.

Stalions has been accused of buying tickets to games against Michigan's Big Ten Conference and possible future College Football Playoff opponents, and then scouting and recording video that would be used to decode their in-game signals so the Wolverines could have an advantage in games. In-person scouting is against NCAA rules.

Stalions resigned his post and Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of the regular season as the Big Ten closed its investigation.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline beside off-field analyst Connor Stalions, right, during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

Michigan's victory in the national championship game could be Harbaugh's final game as Wolverines head coach, with several NFL teams expected to show interest in him filling their head coaching vacancies.

