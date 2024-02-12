Former Michigan linebacker, baseball player Joey Velazquez transferring to Ohio State

Former Michigan Wolverines two-sport standout Joey Velazquez has found a new home and while many U-M fans sent him well-wishes on his way out, they likely won't be too pleased with where he's landed.

Velazquez, a linebacker and special teams player for the football team and outfielder on the baseball team, can be seen in a social media post watching the Super Bowl with former OSU linebacker James Laurinaitis, captioned "BUCKEYES!!! Sacred Brotherhood!!!"

Michigan linebacker Joey Velazquez (29) tackles Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (2) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, he has joined the OSU football program as a walk-on.

A Buckeyes spokesperson did not immediately return an email for comment, but Velazquez is reportedly participating in winter strength and conditioning workouts with the Buckeyes after having spent the past five years in Ann Arbor before he entered the transfer portal in December.

The 6-foot, 222-pound linebacker appeared in 16 games during his Michigan career, where he recorded seven tackles in five seasons and recovered one fumble on special teams against Wisconsin in 2021.

The Saint Frances De Sales (Columbus) alum was originally committed to OSU to play baseball before he flipped his decision. Velazquez hails from Lewis Center, Ohio, a suburb just north of Columbus.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Former U-M two sport athlete Joey Velazquez transferring to Ohio State