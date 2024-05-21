Former Michigan football WR transfers to MAC school

When Eamonn Dennis committed, the idea was that he would be an inverse carbon copy of Mike Sainristil.

Both players hailed from Massachusetts, were three-stars, who played both ways. Sainristil started as a wide receiver while Dennis was a defensive back. Then, Sainristil switched to defensive back and Dennis switched to receiver. The latter had unparalleled speed but never cracked the two-deep or became a crucial player on special teams.

As Sainristil moved on to the NFL, Dennis ultimately also chose a change of scenery, albeit through the transfer portal. And on Tuesday, he announced that he’s committed to the Ohio Bobcats.

Your new life is going cost you your old life! 🧱💚🐾 #OUohyeah pic.twitter.com/TLaCsGcdMm — Eamonn Dennis 🖤 (@E_Dennis5) May 21, 2024

With Dennis gone, Michigan football still has a lot of options at wideout. Semaj Morgan, Tyler Morris, and Fredrick Moore are expected to start while Amorion Walker, C.J. Charleston, I’Marion Stewart, Peyton O’Leary, and Channing Goodwin figure to be a part of the rotation.

Dennis is one of several wide receivers to depart Michigan this offseason. Not only did Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson enter the NFL draft, but Darrius Clemons transferred to Oregon State, the aforementioned Amorion Walker transferred to Ole Miss and back again, Jake Thaw transferred to Delaware, and Karmello English has yet to announce a transfer destination.

