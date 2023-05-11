Former Michigan football WR A.J. Henning stays in-conference for transfer destination

It wasn’t exactly a surprise that Michigan football lost wide receiver and kick/punt returner A.J. Henning this offseason to the NCAA transfer portal.

After being something of a featured player on offense in 2021, despite all of the offseason hype that he was going to be a Deebo Samuel-type of player for the Wolverines in 2022, not only did his production drop, but his utilization plummeted to begin with. Thus, the Chicago native decided to look elsewhere, entering the transfer portal shortly after the spring game in 2023.

It turns out, he’s moving closer to home. Taking to Twitter, Henning announced that he’s committing to Northwestern.

In 2022, Henning had nine catches for 60 yards, three rushing attempts for nine yards, and 28 punt returns for 201 yards and a touchdown. He also had 11 kick returns for 241 yards. Kick returns aside, that’s a dropoff from 2021 when he had 10 catches for 79 yards and nine rushing attempts for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

He’ll have two years of eligibility in Evanston.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire