Former Michigan football WR Donovan Peoples-Jones coming home

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Detroit Lions made a move that should make Wolverine-Lions fans happy.

Brad Holmes, who is quickly emerging as one of the league’s top general managers, has traded a sixth-round pick for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

‘DPJ’, as he was known during his time at Michigan, totaled 2,155 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns during his time with the Wolverines. The in-stater played his high school ball at Cass Tech, and now makes his return to the great state of Michigan for the third time in his career.

The Cleveland Browns selected DPJ with the 187th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and he has exceeded expectations during his stay in Cleveland. DPJ has totaled 117 receptions along with 1,837 yards and eight touchdowns during his tenure with the Browns, including a breakout 839-yard campaign last season. However, with under 100 yards to his name thus far in 2023, it appears the Peoples-Jones has been phased out of Cleveland’s plans.

The Lions receiving room is in need of a boost. Besides Amon-Ra St. Brown, the team relies on Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, and Jameson Williams to provide a spark. Rough sledding. DPJ should slide in as the second WR in the Lions offense pretty soon, with the other three taking on specific roles. However, If Jameson Williams realizes his potential as a first-round pick, the passing game can click at league-shocking levels.

Hopefully, DPJ can make his Lions debut next Sunday in some fashion, but it could be two weeks before we see the former Wolverine suit up.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire