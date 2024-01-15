Former Michigan football wide receiver Darrius Clemons commits to new school

Big things were expected for former four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons when he committed to Michigan football in 2021. And his performance in the spring game as an early enrollee only heightened those expectations.

But the tall, rangy wide receiver didn’t really matriculate, whether it was injuries or the depth chart. Though he had an opportunity to see the field early and often in 2024, Clemons decided to start anew elsewhere.

And now we know where.

Taking to social media on Monday, Clemons announced he’s returning home to the state of Oregon, having pledged his commitment to the new-look Oregon State Beavers. Clemons is a Portland native and now he’ll be playing again in his home state.

Support me. Or not, I don’t give a DAM! pic.twitter.com/rRxThbCaRZ — Darrius Clemons (@DarriusClemons) January 15, 2024

With Clemons gone, Michigan football will be looking to sophomores Fred Moore and Karmello English and may also continue to search for a taller receiver via the transfer portal.

With Amorion Walker having also moved on, the only receiver left in the 2021 class is Tyler Morris — who scored a pivotal touchdown in the Rose Bowl, his first as a Wolverine.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire