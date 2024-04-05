Former Michigan football VIPER Khaleke Hudson finds new NFL team

It’s been something of a journey for former Michigan football VIPER Khaleke Hudson. He came aboard to Ann Arbor as a probable safety though he looked more like a linebacker. The good news was that with then-defensive coordinator Don Brown, he had a perfect hybrid position that perfectly used his talents.

However, in the NFL, they don’t often utilize tweener types. Jabrill Peppers, who occupied the role before him, became a straight safety in the NFL. Hudson was drafted as a linebacker by Washington and was a special teams player mostly before working his way into a reserve role, where he managed to get a couple starts under his belt when injuries piled up.

Hudson is getting a new lease on life, signing a new free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints, joining his former teammate Cesar Ruiz in The Big Easy.

It’s a one-year deal for Hudson, who per Mike Garofalo, also visited the Pittsburgh Steelers — his hometown NFL team (Hudson hails from McKeesport, Pennsylvania).

Will a fresh start allow Hudson to break out and make more of an impact? We’ll find out more come training camp.

